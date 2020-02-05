Gambhir Accuses Kejriwal of Lying, Calls Him 'chief Pretender'

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the AAP leader of "lying" and termed him a "chief pretender"."This is an amazing Chief Minister!! Lied to Anna Hazare... Then lied to his friends... Lied to all governments... And then lied to thousands of people of 'Delhi' !! Chief Minister or Chief Pretender ??" Gambhir wrote on Twitter in Hindi.In another tweet, the cricketer-turned-politician said, "AAP''s message -- Entertain or Shakeup... Seize power... I appeal to the youth of Delhi, that on 8 February, the election of Delhi is not just a battle to save the future. We will fight these battles together and make Delhi 'Delhi' once again. Jai Hind."Gambhir made the comments after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday revealed that Kapil Gujjar, the man detained for opening fire at Shaheen Bagh on February 1, is associated with AAP based on photographs recovered from his phone, in which Gujjar and his father Gaje Singh are seen along with prominent leaders of the party such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh.Voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi will be held on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.Campaigning for the Assembly polls will end on February 6. AAP, BJP and Congress are the main contenders in the state elections. (ANI)

