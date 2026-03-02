NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 2: Airbnb today announced the latest recipients of Airbnb Community Fund donations, including eight nonprofit organizations across India that are driving meaningful change across communities.

Launched in 2020, the Airbnb Community Fund is a $100 million USD initiative designed to support local communities and the people who live there. This year, Airbnb donated nearly $10 million USD to nonprofits globally, supporting organizations working to strengthen communities around the world.

Airbnb hosts are deeply connected to their communities, and each year we proudly partner with the host community to identify important issues and many of the nonprofit organizations that will receive donations. Globally, Host Advisory Board members helped select economic empowerment, sustainable and rural tourism, environmental sustainability, and ending abuse and exploitation as focus areas for this year's donations. They also reviewed nominations in their regions, bringing host perspective to every decision.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Head, Airbnb India and Southeast Asia, said, "Community is at the heart of everything we do at Airbnb. Through the Airbnb Community Fund, we are proud to support organizations across India that are creating sustainable opportunity and building resilience at the grassroots level. These nonprofits are addressing some of the most critical challenges facing local communities today from livelihoods and education, to sustainability and protection for vulnerable groups, and we are honored to support their work alongside our host community."

Airbnb Community Fund Recipients in India

The nonprofit organizations receiving donations in India are:

* Goonj, supporting community-led development and empowering livelihoods with dignity across urban and rural India.* Forum for Integrated Development and Research, empowering rural and marginalized communities in Goa through sustainable livelihood and youth entrepreneurship initiatives.* Access Development Services, supporting female entrepreneurs' incomes through community-based tourism programs including homestays and craft enterprises, as well as promoting support for women's entrepreneurship.* Keystone Foundation, working with Indigenous and marginalized communities to build sustainable livelihoods through eco-tourism and craft-based micro-enterprises .* Stree Mukti Snaghatana, advancing gender justice for female waste pickers through education, promoting mental health, and supporting women facing violence.* Aasman Foundation, enabling students from underserved communities to transition successfully into higher education and skill pathways.* Protsahan India Foundation, supporting adolescent girls impacted by violence and exploitation through trauma-informed care, rehabilitation, and education.* Navgurukul Foundation for Social Welfare, offering affordable, high-quality education and holistic support to at-risk youth.

Vipin Sharma, CEO, ACCESS Development Services, said, "Airbnb's support will help expand women's entrepreneurship and community-based tourism initiatives, helping us mentor women from low-income households to strengthen decision-making, build sustainable livelihoods rooted in their local contexts, and expand their incomes."

Siddhant Vernekar, Director, Forum for Integrated Development and Research, "With growing interest in Goa's hinterlands as tourism destinations, we aim to nurture tourism-linked enterprises that can meaningfully contribute to local economic growth, while also protecting their natural surroundings. By acting early and investing in people, not just projects, we envision a new generation of rural leaders -- especially women from Goa's rural and tribal regions -- who will lead the holistic development of their villages where livelihood and sustainability thrive together."

Anshu Gupta, Founder, Goonj, shared, "This support recognises the power of communities to shape their own futures, with dignity and local wisdom at the center. It will go a long way to sustain and strengthen our work building deeper connections and respect between urban and rural communities across India."

The Airbnb Community Fund in action

To date, more than 640 organizations in nearly 70 countries have benefited from the Airbnb Community Fund, with hosts providing input each year. To learn more about the Airbnb Community Fund and this year's recipients, please visit the Airbnb Community Fund website.

The 2025-2026 Airbnb Community Fund donations will be distributed from November 2025 through March 2026. Airbnb works with grantmaking partners including Goodstack to support due diligence and facilitate payment to many non-profit recipients.

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home and has since grown to over 5 million hosts who have welcomed 2 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

