Gehlot Warns People of Action if Come out Unnecessary After April 20

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 20 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday appealed all the religious gurus and NGOs to help maintain the modified lockdown which is going to be in effect from April 20 and warned that if any individual comes out unnecessary during that period, action will be taken."Modified Lockdown does not give permission to everyone to come out of the house and if any individual found out of the house unnecessary then action will be taken against them," he said."I appeal to all the religious gurus, public representatives and NGOs to make this lockdown a success and help to maintain social distance," he added.He also appealed to people not to gather in any congregation on the occasion of Ramzan or Akshey Tritya this month."I also appeal to people not to gather in any religious congregation during the month of Ramzan and on the occasion of Akshey Tritya," he said.Releasing the new guidelines he said that only those factories which have arrangements for its employees in its premises will be operational in cities from April 20."Industries and enterprises will be operational in rural areas from April 20 and in urban areas only those factories which have proper arrangements for its workers in the premises will be allowed to carry out operations," he said.Meanwhile, wearing of mask in public has been made compulsory in Jaipur any non-compliance of the order will be punishable under section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005."Any person not complying with the order can be imprisoned for a term extending up to one year or with fine or both on conviction," stated an order. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)