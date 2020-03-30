Germany, Switzerland Treating Nearby European Nations' Coronavirus Patients

World. (File Image)

Lyon, [France], Mar 30 (ANI): Germany and Switzerland are treating foreign coronavirus patients who are being flown in from nearby European nations that have been worse hit by the pandemic.The two countries are treating people from France and Italy in an effort to help countries whose health services are struggling to cope with the coronavirus crisis, Euro News reported.The German Air Force took to Twitter and said that one of its planes flew two patients from Strasbourg, in eastern France, to Ulm, in the southeastern German region of Baden-Wurttemberg.Eight French and Italian patients infected with COVID-19 were similarly transferred to hospitals in Germany on Saturday. Six of them were flown from Lombardy, Italy's worst-hit region, to Cologne where they were then dispatched to hospitals in Cologne, Bonn and Bochum.More French patients infected with COVID-19 have been transferred to hospitals in Germany and Switzerland, authorities have confirmed.Italy has reported more than 10,000 deaths and 92,400 cases. France has confirmed 292 COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, and the death toll climbed to 2,606 in the countryFrance's Defence Minister Florence Parly thanked Germany for its help. "Germany for mobilizing to take care of French people and for embodying even greater solidarity: Europe watching over Europeans".She also announced that some patients from the eastern city of Mulhouse had been transferred to Switzerland.Germany has so far recorded 455 deaths, according to a tally by the John Hopkins University. It has registered more than 50,000 confirmed cases. She also announced that some patients from the eastern city of Mulhouse had been transferred to Switzerland. (ANI)

