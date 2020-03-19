GFP Demands Cancellation of Zilla Parishad Polls

Panaji, Mar 19 (PTI) The Goa Forward Party on Thursday demanded that the March 22 Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa should be called off in view of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a `Janta curfew' on the same day.

All the 50 Zilla Panchayat constituencies will go to the polls on March 22, while the results would be announced on March 23.

GFP president Vijai Sardesai said in a statement that the prime minister has recognized the gravity of the pandemic and the the Goa government should show that it "takes the PM seriously and call off the ZP elections immediately".

