GoNuts- Platform for Booking Personalised Greetings from Your Favourite Celebrities

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI/Digpu): India's largest and most influential platform for consumers to book personalised video greetings and shout-outs from celebrities across multiple genres and categories.Recently launched GoNuts is a unique platform that allows consumers from across the country to book personalised greetings and shout-outs from celebrities, through their website. India's love for celebrities is well known and fandom is spring in India. With fandom, comes the need for connection and communication.GoNuts does just that, it gives consumers the opportunity to connect to people they love through personalised messages from their favourite celebrities and build emotional connections. These messages can range from birthday or anniversary wishes to event special festive greetings for the whole family to even employee motivation.The platform boasts a roster of celebrities from Singers like Shaan, Salim Merchant, Talat Aziz, Sivamani and the Meet Brothers, TV Actors Ankit Bathla, Shivin Narang, Rahil Azam, Farnaaz Shetty and Sana Saeed to International Cricketers, Jonty Rhodes, Lance Klusener and prominent Cricket commentator Akash Chopra and Karishma Kotak."Through GoNuts we hope to bring human connection back to the forefront for consumers using their favourite celebrities. Currently, existing social platforms only offer one-way interactions with celebrities. With GoNuts, consumers can have a far more meaningful experience that they can even share with their friends, family as well as their social circle," said Joji George, Co-Founder - GoNuts.Founded by serial entrepreneurs VinamraPandiya and Mayank Gupta along with media and entertainment veteran Joji George, the platform has a portfolio of over 200 celebrities across categories like Television, Sport, Music and more already available on the platform which give consumers a diverse range of celebrities to engage and communicate with."We aim to empower consumers to reach their favourite star and make them an integral part of their special moments like celebrations, festivals and other special occasions in their lives where we give them the opportunity to enjoy their personalised video greetings that can be enjoyed by the whole family and their extended social circle," George added.GoNuts continues to add more celebrities to its portfolio as it moves to become the preferred platform of choice for consumers across the country.This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

