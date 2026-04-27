Washington DC [US], April 27 (ANI): White House Correspondents' Association President Weijia Jiang issued a statement on Saturday following the shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, describing the episode as a "harrowing moment" while praising the swift response of security agencies.

In her statement posted on X, Jiang said, "Last night's shooting at the Washington Hilton was a harrowing moment for everyone in attendance. We express our deepest gratitude to the U.S. Secret Service and all law enforcement personnel who ensured the safety of everyone in the ballroom and beyond."

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She added that their actions protected thousands of guests and wished a "full and speedy recovery" to the injured officer.

The incident occurred during the high-profile event attended by US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and several senior officials. Authorities confirmed that all primary attendees remained unharmed, though one security officer sustained injuries while responding to the situation.

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https://x.com/weijia/status/2048444890334278017

Jiang further noted, "Our dinner exists to celebrate the First Amendment and the hard daily work of the journalists who defend it. Last night, those journalists showed exactly the kind of calm and courage that work demands, jumping into reporting immediately after the incident unfolded. We are proud of everyone in that room."

She said the WHCA board would review the incident, stating, "The WHCA board will be meeting to assess what happened and determine how to proceed. We will provide updates as soon as any are available."

Earlier on Saturday, US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, informed that the suspect managed to fire "a couple shots" before being quickly subdue by security personnel.

Speaking to CNN, Blanche said the individual "barely got past the perimeter" and was immediately contained, crediting the Secret Service for an effective and controlled response.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, was taken into custody after allegedly breaching a security checkpoint. (ANI)

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