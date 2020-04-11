Govt Desires Joint Secy Level, Higher Officials to Come to Offices from April 13 : Sources

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The government has desired that all officers of the level of Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) Joint Secretary or higher, who are entitled to an official transport facility, to come to the office from April 13, sources said on Saturday.Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there seems to be a consensus among the States on the extension of lockdown by another two weeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus.After Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan, Maharashtra also on Saturday extended the lockdown in the State till April 30 to check the spread of the coronavirus crisis.The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will end on April 14.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,529 including 6,634 active cases. So far, 652 patients have either been cured or discharged while 242 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health on Saturday evening. (ANI)

