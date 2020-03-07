Govt Gives Rs 15 Lakh Ex-gratia to Girl Who Lost Family in Srinagar Fire

Srinagar, Mar 7 (PTI) Authorities in Srinagar on Saturday sanctioned an ex-gratia relief of Rs 15 lakh for the girl who lost her family members in a fire incident here.

Javaid Ahmad Hakak, his wife Sobia and their five-year-old daughter Hafsa were charred to death on Friday night when their wooden house was gutted in fire, while their another daughter suffered injuries.

Expressing deep shock and sorrow, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the entire district administration is saddened by the tragic and painful incident.

Sanctioning an ex-gratia relief of Rs 12 lakh under SDRF and an additional Rs 3 lakh in favour of the surviving girl, he said no amount would ever be of help.

Earlier in the morning, Choudhary visited the site of the incident and also met the injured girl.

