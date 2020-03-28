Govt Making Food, Shelter Arrangements for 2,500 Migrant Labourers: Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that his government is making food and shelter arrangements for approximately 2,500 migrant labourers.Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "People in villages also who do not have sufficient food can avail this facility by registering themselves with deputy collectors. We have created camps in every district."Goa CM added that construction labourers and other labourers will be benefitted under the Goa Labour Welfare Board funds."Two packages have been declared worth Rs 6,000 and Rs 4,000 packages and over 15,000 labourers will be benefitted from these packages under Goa Labour Welfare Fund," said Sawant."We are promoting home deliveries, all the grocery shops are open here and they are following social distancing," he added. Sawant further said that the migrant labourers in Goa need not worry and run towards their hometown as the State government has made adequate arrangements for them including food and shelter facilities. Goa Chief Minister futher thanked the medical staff and police force who are working on the frontline amid COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

