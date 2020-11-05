Actor Mackenzie Marsh has joined the cast of long-running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" for its upcoming season 17. According to Deadline, Marsh, known for appearing in shows such as "Will & Grace" and "Charmed", will have a recurring role in the ABC series. The actor will essay the role of Val Ashton. She's intelligent, has a fun-loving sense of humour and works in publishing but is extremely lonely. Stephen King’s Anthology Series Castle Rock Cancelled by Hulu After Two Seasons

Created and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, "Grey's Anatomy" features Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr as Richard Webber and Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt. Tatiana Maslany Is Not She-Hulk, Actress Denies Being Cast As MCU’s Next Superhero

Krista Vernoff showruns the series and also serve as executive producer alongside Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)