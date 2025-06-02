Gandhinagar, June 2: The BJP has announced its candidates for the assembly byelection in Kadi and Visavadar constituencies in Gujarat. Rajendrabhai Daneshwar Chavda will contest from Kadi, while Kiritbhai Balubhai Patel will contest from Visavadar on BJP tickets. According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing nominations is June 2, 2025. The date for the scrutiny of nominations is June 3. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is June 5. The bypolls are scheduled to be held on June 19, and votes will be counted on June 23.

The Kadi bye-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki in February this year. The Visavadar seat fell vacant after Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai resigned. Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its candidates for the election. Gujarat AAP chief Isudan Gadhavi announced that Jagdish Chavda will contest from Kadi Assembly constituency in Mehsana -- a seat reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. Chavda is the chairman of the Gujarat AAP's Scheduled Caste wing. Gujarat Assembly By-Elections 2025: ECI Announces Schedule for By-Polls to 2 Constituencies Visavadar and Kadi; Polling Set to Be Held on June 19.

Gopal Italia, former Gujarat AAP president, will contest the bye-election from the Visavadar assembly constituency. AAP has also released a list of 40 star campaigners for the bypolls. The party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, tops the list, followed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi ministers Atishi and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. AAP Announces 40 Star Campaigners for Gujarat Assembly By-polls.

Other prominent leaders named as star campaigners include Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Gujarat AAP chief Isudan Gadhavi, Raghav Chadha, Imran Hussain, Durgesh Pathak, Gulab Singh Yadav, Hemant Khava, Umesh Makavana, Sudhir Vaghani, Mahraj Malik, and Pravin Ram, among others. The EC has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-election in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available, and all steps have been taken to ensure that the poll is conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

