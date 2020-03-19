Gujarat Dy CM Confirms Two Positive Cases of Coronavirus

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Two people have been tested positive for coronavirus, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Thursday."Two people hailing from Rajkot and Surat have tested positive for coronavirus had returned from abroad recently," Patel told ANI.He also said, "Both have been admitted to an isolation ward."The family and contacts of the Rajkot patient have been tested negative of coronavirus, he added.Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal said that Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in Rajkot till April 30. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 173. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. (ANI)

