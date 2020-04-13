Gujarat Reports 34 New Cases, Total Count Mounts to 572

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 13 (ANI): Thirty-four new cases of coronavirus were reported in Gujarat on Monday, taking the total count in the State to 572."34 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gujarat today, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 572, of which 56 have been discharged, 26 deceased, 484 are in stable condition and 8 patients are on ventilators," said the State's Health Department.According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with 905 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Monday evening climbed to 9,352 and 324 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)