A minor girl who was out with her fiance at a picnic spot in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district was gang-raped by 10 men in a shocking incident that has sparked outrage. The young couple had been sitting under a tree when the assailants, including a local BJP activist, ambushed them. The men physically assaulted the fiancé and dragged the girl to a nearby room, where she was gang-raped. The victim later reached out to the 1098 helpline, and the authorities were alerted. Police launched a swift investigation, collecting evidence from the crime scene and confirming that the attackers filmed the assault, threatening the victim with its release. In a prompt response, Kasganj police arrested eight suspects, including the BJP member. The police are verifying the involvement of the remaining two suspects and have collected critical evidence from the scene. Kasganj Horror: Girl Visiting Popular Picnic Spot With Fiance Gangraped in Broad Daylight, Accused Film Video of Sex Assault and Threaten To Circulate It; 5 Arrested.

Gangrape at Kasganj Canal, BJP Worker Among Held

The 8 suspects arrested in the case. pic.twitter.com/iMMYjcB0CQ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 14, 2025

Minor Girl Attacked and Gang-Raped at Kasganj Picnic Spot; 8 Arrested

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

