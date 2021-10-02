Hansal Mehta-directed popular web series Scam 1992, which rose actor Pratik Gandhi to fame, has bagged Best Drama Series and Best Direction awards at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021. Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, Mehta expressed his happiness and gratitude for the prestigious awards. Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss 15: Career, Love Story, Controversies - Check Profile of BB 15 Contestant on Salman Khan's Reality Show!.

"Two awards for #Scam1992 in the #AsianAcademyCreativeAwards, India for Best Drama Series and Best Direction. We now go on to represent India at the Grand Finale in December. Thank you amazing team #Scam1992, my co-director and son @JaiHMehta @nairsameer @ApplauseSocial @SonyLIV," he tweeted. Other winners from India include Manoj Bajpayee, who bagged Best Actor in a Leading Role award for 'The Family Man S2' and Konkona Sen Sharma for Best Actress in a Leading role for 'Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi'.

Naseeruddin Shah won Best Supporting Actor for 'Bandish Bandits' and Amruta Subhash bagged Best Supporting Actress for 'Bombay Begums'.

For the annual Asian Academy Creative Awards, the best of the best from 16 nations representing the region's content industry gather each December in Singapore. The Grand Awards will take place on December 2 and the Red Carpet and Gala Awards on December 3.

