Harry Styles Postpones 'Love on Tour', Urges People to Follow Self-isolation

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Singer Harry Styles on Wednesday announced that he would be postponing the European leg of 'Love on Tour' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.The former 'One Direction' member revealed the news on Instagram and announced that the tour will now be rescheduled to 2021.The 26-year-old musician cleared that the decision to postpone was keeping in mind the "safety and protection of touring crew, fans and everyone else around the world.""For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the UK and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021. Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows. In the meantime, we will be closely monitoring the situation around the world and will continue updating you in the months to come," he wrote.The 'Adore You' star further urged his followers to practice the measure of self-isolation. "For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We're all in this together. I can't wait to see you out on the road as soon as it's safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness," he concluded.The push back of the tour joined a long list of festivals and concerts that have been postponed or cancelled due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

