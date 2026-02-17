Bangkok [Thailand], February 17 (ANI): India registered a dominant seven-wicket victory over Nepal in the Group A match of the ongoing ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament on Tuesday, securing a place in the semifinals.

With this win, India registered their second win in Group A in three matches. India are placed at the top of the standings with four points two their name, securing two wins and one loss.

Following the triumph over Nepal, India advanced to the semifinals of the tournament. Tanuja Kanwar was named Player of the Match for her brilliant bowling performance.

Batting first, Nepal were bundled out for just 78 runs in 18 overs. Opener Bindu Rawal (11 off 21 balls, with two fours) and Samjhana Khadka (22 off 16 balls, with four boundaries) failed to convert their starts.

Captain Puja Mahato (10 off 14 balls, with one four), wicketkeeper-batter Rubi Poddar (12 off nine deliveries, with two fours), and Kabita Joshi, unbeaten (12 off 17 balls, with two fours), also had underwhelming performances with the bat.

For India, Minnu Mani (3/8), captain Radha Yadav (2/17), and Tanuja Kanwer (4/12) had an outstanding day with the ball.

Chasing a comfortable total of 79, Opener Vrinda Dinesh top-scored with an unbeaten 39 off 18 balls, with nine fours as India chased down the target in 7.5 overs.

Apart from her, Anushka Sharma (10 off as many deliveries, including two fours), and Tejal Hasabnis (18 off 13 balls, with three fours) also contributed with the bat. (ANI)

