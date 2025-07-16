Chandigarh, July 16: A mentally challenged and visually impaired girl was allegedly raped in Karnal, police said on Wednesday. The revelation was made when the girl was found to be six months pregnant in a body exam ordered by the district's child welfare committee. The matter came to the notice of CWC chairperson Umesh Kumar on Sunday, who filed a police complaint into the matter, and called it a "heinous crime." Meanwhile, Karnal police on Wednesday said they have arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged rape. Haryana Shocker: Man Rapes and Kills 3-Year-Old Girl in Nuh After Kidnapping Her, Accused Harish Chandra Alias Churri Arrested (See Pic).

The girl's age is around 16 or 17, and is under CWC's care, Kumar told PTI over the phone. Asked why the girl's family did not approach police earlier, he said they come from a poor family and the victim's mother told him that they were scared. They were also threatened by the perpetrator(s), he said. "I was going somewhere on Sunday, and I saw this girl eating 'mitti' (clay)," he said. Kumar saw froth coming from her mouth and stopped the car to check on her. He found she was mentally challenged and visually impaired. Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 65-Year-Old Grandmother in Rohru.

"When I asked her about her condition after discovering that she could be pregnant, her mother came out and told me that her daughter was gangraped by some people and she is now a few months pregnant. "The girl's mother said that more than three people were involved in the rape and the girl was alone at her house at the time of the incident," he said. Kumar said he immediately called a counsellor and got the girl's medical examination done, which revealed her pregnancy. He said the CWC has directed the Karnal chief medical officer to constitute a medical board and examine her health and give a detailed report.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.