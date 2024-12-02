A shocking incident of rape and murder has come to light from Harayana, where a 3-year-old girl was allegedky raped and killed in Nuh. According to reports, the accused who was drunk allegedly kidnapped the girl and took her to a hill where he raped her. After raping the girl, the accused allegedly killed her. The accused who was arrested after the incident was identified as Harish Chandra alias Churri (34). Nuh Shocker: Man Booked for Raping 6-Year-Old Daughter Multiple Times, Accused Flees Home After His Wife Caught Him Red-Handed.

Man Kidnaps and Rapes 3-Year-Old Girl in Nuh

हरियाणा के नूंह में 3 साल की बच्ची की रेप के बाद हत्या। 34 साल का आरोपी हरीश चंद्र उर्फ चुर्री गिरफ्तार। नशे की हालत में बच्ची को उठाकर पहाड़ी पर ले गया और दरिंदगी कर उसे मार डाला। pic.twitter.com/IouxtTUGld — Gagandeep Singh (@GagandeepNews) December 2, 2024

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)