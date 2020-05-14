HC Issues Notice to Odisha Govt, Centre on PDS Anomalies

Cuttack, May 13 (PTI) The Orissa High Court has issued notices to the state and central governments over a PIL challenging the list of beneficiaries prepared under Odisha Public Distribution System (Control) order of 2016.

The PIL also claimed that beneficiaries in the list in Dharmasala block of Jajpur district are not getting essential commodities.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq issued the notices on Tuesday asking the advocate general and assistant solicitor general to take instructions from the state government and the Centre respectively in the matter and file counter affidavit, if any.

The High Court has adjourned the matter to be heard again on May 21.

One Sarbeswar Behura of Jajpur district in his petition has submitted that essential commodities meant for the poor have either been misappropriated or unutilized, leaving these people to suffer during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

The petition has also mentioned that nearly 45 beneficiaries of Dharmasala block have not been disbursed with the allowance of Rs 1,000 granted by the state government against each ration card holder.

He has also pointed out that some needy people of the area, who are eligible to be included in the list of beneficiaries, are deprived of ration cards.

