Health is More Important Than Finishing Premier League Season: Kyle Walker

Leeds [UK], Apr 2 (ANI): Manchester City's defender Kyle Walker has said that football has to take the back seat as of now as the health of the players is the most important in the current situation.His remarks come as Premier League stands suspended till April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic and there have been severe speculations as to when the tourmament will really start."Football has to take a back step for now because that is the least important thing on everyone's mind in the football world. The health of family members and other people's family members is the most important," Goal.com quoted Walker as saying."But, I hope, and I am sure everybody else hopes, that football will come back and we will be able to finish off the season, but if it is not a possibility, then everyone does understand that people's health is more important than a game of sport," he added.Walker also went on to reveal as to how the Manchester City players are keeping themselves busy.He also added that the entire squad is on a chat group, however, coach Pep Guardiola does not feature in the group.Guardiola had recently donated 1 million euros to aid the coronavirus fight in Spain."Obviously Pep is not in the group chat! I dropped him a text message last night saying hope you are ok, and I hope the family is well and fair play for donating the amount of money that you have donated," Walker said."That says a lot about him as a person. Put football aside, that has come from his heart and it is something that should definitely be recognised," he added.Before the suspension of Premier League, Manchester City had moved to the second place in the competition standings. (ANI)

