Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Can eating nuts have health-protective effects for breast cancer survivors? A new study suggests that it might!

According to the study, nut consumption is associated with lower risks of breast cancer recurrence or death. The findings of the study were published in the 'International Journal of Cancer'.

Among 3,449 breast cancer survivors from the Shanghai Breast Cancer Survival Study, who completed a dietary assessment 5 years after diagnosis, there were 374 deaths during a median follow-up of 8.27 years after the dietary assessment.

Among 3,274 survivors without a previous recurrence at the time of their dietary assessment, 209 developed breast cancer-specific events, including recurrence, metastasis, or breast cancer mortality.

There was a dose-response pattern in the relationship between nut consumption and risk of breast cancer recurrence or death, with those consuming the highest amounts having the lowest risks.

Also, the association was stronger for survivors who had earlier stages of breast cancer than for those who had later stages. (ANI)

