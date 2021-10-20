Osteoporosis is a medical condition in which bones become weak and are easily broken. It occurs when the creation of a new bone doesn’t keep up with the loss of an old bone. World Osteoporosis Day is observed every year on October 20 to raise global awareness of the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and metabolic bone disease.

It was launched in 1996 by United Kingdom’s National Osteoporosis Society and supported by the European Commission. Since 1997, it has been organised by International Osteoporosis Foundation and in 1998 and 1999, World Health Organisation acted as the co-sponsor of World Osteoporosis Day. World Osteoporosis Day 2021 Date, History & Significance: What Is Osteoporosis? Everything You Need to Know About the Disease That Weakens Bones.

Calcium intake is extremely important for good bone health. It is always good to consume natural foods for proper nutrition rather than depending on supplements. We, at LatestLY, have listed down items that you must include in your diet so as to have strong bones.

1. Nuts

Including almonds, peanuts and pecans will not only provide you with calcium but also magnesium and phosphorus. Magnesium helps absorb and retain calcium in the bones and nearly 85 percent of phosphorus in the body is found in bones and teeth. Ensure that you consume a handful of nuts every day to avoid any kind of bony injuries.

2. Leafy Green Vegetables

Vitamin K deficiency leads to osteoporosis and fractures. Therefore, to keep them away, it is important to include vitamin K sources like broccoli, spinach, cabbage and kale in the diet.

3. Fatty Fish

Almost 50 percent of the worldwide population goes through vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D is also known as the sunshine vitamin as sun exposure is the main source of vitamin D . But in places where people don’t get adequate sun exposure, fatty fish does the work to fuel the vitamin. It plays an important role in bone growth and remodelling.

4. Yogurt

Yogurt is high in protein and good bacteria and, therefore, promotes a healthy gut. It offers a good amount of calcium and, hence, is a must to have stronger bones.

5. Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are a great source of vitamin c and help prevent bone loss. Therefore, to avoid all kinds of bone injuries start your day with a grapefruit which has about 88 milligrams of vitamin c, good enough for one day.

To have a fit life, make sure you consume all the nutrients through fruits, vegetables, dairy and fish. This World Osteoporosis Day, promise yourself healthy bones by consuming the above-listed food items regularly.

