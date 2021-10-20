Could TikTok be a factor behind teens developing tics? Sounds unimaginable right? Well, turns out watching Tourette Syndrome TikTok videos is causing some of the teen girls to develop tics. Recently, medical journals quoted by WSJ, revealed that doctors believe TikTok could be a factor causing teen girls to develop tics. Experts from top pediatric hospitals figured out that most girls showing up at doctors' offices with tics had "something in common" which was surprisingly, "watching videos of TikTok influencers who said they had Tourette syndrome." The connection of girls watching TikTok videos of influencers claiming to have Tourette's and them having Tics is not revealed yet. However, social media is stumped with the revelations that hints at an increase in teenage girls across the globe showing up at doctors' offices with tics. What is Tourette syndrome? Read These Facts Before You Watch The Movie!

Are Teen Girls Developing Tics after Watching Tourette Syndrome TikTok Videos?

It is understood that girls with tics are rare and with this sudden increase in the numbers of teens with tics experts are looking at various factors. Experts at top pediatric hospitals in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K. revealed that most of the girls had one thing in common which was TikTok. Doctors say the girls had been watching videos of TikTok influencers who said they had Tourette syndrome and that may be one of the factors behind teens developing tics. Check tweet:

A mysterious rise in cases of teen girls with sudden severe physical tics, including jerking motions and verbal outbursts—and sometimes blurting out the word “beans”—led doctors to TikTok https://t.co/zEKXBMaZ8Q — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 16, 2021

Tourette syndrome causes the nervous system of the body to making sudden sounds, hiccups, repeating words, repeatedly sniffing, blinking and moving lips. Because of this, the people with Tourette's also face a lot of challenges in daily life.

What is Tourette Syndrome?

Tourette's syndrome is a neurological disease that causes periodic tics in the muscles. Tics are sudden contractions. This causes sudden muscle contraction, gestures and words of the victim.

Causes of Tourette's Syndrome

Tourette's occurs due to the deterioration of the balance of neurotransmitters present in the brain as this part of the brain keeps the cells active. However, even today the exact reason for this is not clear. Sometimes it is genetic. If someone is suffering from Tourette's syndrome, it can also be misunderstood as Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and learning disabilities.

The pediatric movement-disorder centers across the U.S. are reporting an increase in the teen girls with similar tics. Donald Gilbert, a neurologist at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center who specializes in pediatric movement disorders and Tourette syndrome, has seen about 10 new teens with tics a month since March 2020 and before the pandemic, his clinic had seen at most one a month, reveals WSJ.

