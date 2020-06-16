Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Health News | Blood Cancer Find Raises New Treatment Hopes

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 08:02 AM IST
A+
A-
Health News | Blood Cancer Find Raises New Treatment Hopes

Brisbane [Australia], June 16 (ANI): New QIMR Berghofer research has identified how an early genetic change in blood and bone marrow cells paves the way for the development of some blood cancers.

The discovery provides a new target for the treatment of the blood cancers myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). MDS is often a precursor cancer to AML, a highly aggressive form of leukaemia.

Also Read | Hydroxychloroquine Usage on COVID-19 Patients Revoked in US, FDA Says 'Risks Outweigh Potential Benefits'.

The research findings have been published in the prestigious international journal Nature Communications.

Lead researcher and the head of QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute's Cancer Program, Associate Professor Steven Lane, said his team engineered the transcription factor Cdx2 into normal mouse blood cells, and this resulted in the development of MDS and AML.

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021.

"We found that Cdx2 hijacks and corrupts how other genes behave in blood and bone marrow cells. It sows the seeds of vulnerability which then allows the development of other genetic mutations that lead to cancer," Professor Lane said.

"It's a step-wise process that closely reflects the progression of human MDS to AML, where genetic mutations occur in blood and bone marrow stem cells and these immature cells become a reservoir for leukaemia.

"Cdx2 isn't usually present in normal blood formation, so our study on mice showed its presence in the early stem cell stage of development was the likely driver of leukaemia.

"It's possible that targeting the early processes leading to MDS in patients might prevent the acquisition of other mutations that lead to acute leukaemia."

As part of the study, the researchers also tested how existing anti-leukaemia drug azacitidine affected the Cdx2 gene.

Associate Professor Lane, who is also a clinical haematologist at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, said azacitidine is currently funded under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme for the treatment of MDS.

"We found that reducing the dosage of the medication and giving it over a longer period of time was more effective in killing off Cdx2 cells and leukaemia cells than the standard treatment regimen that provides high dosages of azacitidine at intermittent intervals," he said.

"There is a new, oral form of azacitidine that might be more suited to the lower dose, extended treatment regimen, but further tests will be necessary to determine its efficacy in patients."

According to the Leukaemia Foundation, MDS is a common blood cancer in patients over the age of 60. It can affect children but is less common in younger age groups. It can turn into AML, which is a rare type of leukaemia, accounting for 0.8 per cent of diagnosed cancers, and is hard to treat.

The research was funded by the National Health and Medical Research Fund of Australia and the Leukaemia Foundation of Australia. Celgene - a Bristol-Myers Squibb company supplied azacitidine and provided additional research funding for the study. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
acute leukaemia associate professor Australia Brisbane MDS stem cells Steven Lane the Leukaemia Foundation treatment of the blood cancers Women's Hospital
You might also like
Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli ‘Freak’ As Fan Asks Him to Describe Indian Captain in One Word
Cricket

Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli ‘Freak’ As Fan Asks Him to Describe Indian Captain in One Word
Little White Kids Doing Black Lives Matter Protest by Carrying Their Black Friends in a Toy Cart is The Cutest BLM Demonstration (Watch Viral Video)
Viral

Little White Kids Doing Black Lives Matter Protest by Carrying Their Black Friends in a Toy Cart is The Cutest BLM Demonstration (Watch Viral Video)
'Virat Kohli Crescent', 'Sachin Tendulkar Drive', 'Kapil Dev Terrace': Township in Melbourne, Australia Names Streets After Cricketers
Cricket

'Virat Kohli Crescent', 'Sachin Tendulkar Drive', 'Kapil Dev Terrace': Township in Melbourne, Australia Names Streets After Cricketers
‘He Sort of Lives for It’: Rahul Dravid Sheds Light on Matthew Wade’s Remarks About Not Sledging Virat Kohli During India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Cricket

‘He Sort of Lives for It’: Rahul Dravid Sheds Light on Matthew Wade’s Remarks About Not Sledging Virat Kohli During India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Australian Distillery Accidentally Sells Hand Sanitizers in Gin Bottles, Woman Falls Sick After Consumption
Viral

Australian Distillery Accidentally Sells Hand Sanitizers in Gin Bottles, Woman Falls Sick After Consumption
Black Lives Matter protester Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Participating With 10,000 People in a Rally Raising Concerns Over a Probable Second Wave of COVID-19
Viral

Black Lives Matter protester Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Participating With 10,000 People in a Rally Raising Concerns Over a Probable Second Wave of COVID-19
Steve Smith, David Warner Will Have Huge Impact on the Team: Rahul Dravid Issues Warning to Virat Kohli and Co Ahead of India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Cricket

Steve Smith, David Warner Will Have Huge Impact on the Team: Rahul Dravid Issues Warning to Virat Kohli and Co Ahead of India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Is it Going to be ICC T20 World Cup 2020 vs IPL 13 Once Cricket Resumes Amid Coronavirus Crisis?
Cricket

Is it Going to be ICC T20 World Cup 2020 vs IPL 13 Once Cricket Resumes Amid Coronavirus Crisis?
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement