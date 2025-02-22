Tsukuba [Japan], February 22 (ANI): Researchers used visual threat manipulation and thermal stimulation in the virtual reality environment to investigate how the brain perceives pain. They found that the brain perceives pain more strongly when the perceived pain is out of alignment with reality. In particular, pain was amplified when unexpected events occurred.

Pain perception can vary greatly. Sometimes, we feel pain more intensely than expected due to an injury or physical ailment but may feel less intense pain in other similar instances. This variability indicates that our perception of pain is highly dependent on our expectations and uncertainty.

In this study, the mechanism underlying the perception of pain was investigated.

Two hypotheses have been proposed to explain how the brain perceives pain. One is the Estimate Hypothesis, where the brain estimates the intensity of pain based on predictions.

The other is the Surprise Hypothesis, where the brain perceives pain as the difference between prediction and reality, otherwise known as the prediction error.

In the experiment, healthy participants received painful thermal stimuli and reported feeling pain intensity while observing painful or non-painful visual stimuli in virtual reality.

The researchers found that the participants strongly perceived pain when the prediction error was large

The study further confirmed that pain was amplified when unexpected events occurred. People with chronic pain often experience vague pain-related fears and anxieties.

Possibly, this uncertain gap between expectation and reality further increases the perceived intensity of pain. Therefore, reducing the gap between pain expectation and reality or "surprise" is important in reducing pain.

This study has resulted in a better understanding of pain perception. It would help to facilitate the development of new treatments that would enhance recovery from chronic pain and trauma. (ANI)

