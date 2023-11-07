Winston-Salem (North Carolina) [US], November 6 (ANI): According to a new study from Wake Forest University School of Medicine, frailty is related to greater chances of death and serious morbidity after surgery.

JAMA Network Open published the findings of the study.

"Frailty refers to a lack of functional or physiological reserve that determines whether patients bounce back from a health event such as surgery or illness," said Ashish K. Khanna, M.D., associate professor of anesthesiology and vice-chair of research with the department of anesthesiology, section on critical care medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and corresponding author of the study.

According to Khanna, most rating scales to assess frailty require considerable time and resources. In-clinic assessments also often include patient self-reported questionnaires and physical examinations by clinicians with varying, sometimes subjective results.

In 2019, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center integrated an electronic frailty index (eFI) into electronic health records (EHR). The eFI is a passive digital marker, which leverages routine clinical care to yield an assessment of an older adult's frailty.

The Wake Forest eFI was adapted by Kate Callahan, M.D., associate professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine, and Nicholas Pajewski, Ph.D., associate professor for biostatistics and data science, from previous work conducted in Canada and England. The tool provides an automated score (reported as a proportion on a scale between 0-1) derived from two years of EHR data that uses over 50 health deficits including medical diagnoses, medications, lab tests, vital signs, physical function and more. It categorizes patients as fit (eFI

