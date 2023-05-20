Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): In patients with chronic heart failure, remote pulmonary artery pressure monitoring improves the quality of life and lowers the number of heart failure hospitalisations, according to the first investigator-initiated study on the topic. The research was released in The Lancet and was presented today in a late-breaking science session at Heart Failure 2023, a scientific conference of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC)1.

Pulmonary artery pressure is a marker of haemodynamic congestion, which occurs several weeks before symptoms develop, providing a window of opportunity to prevent overt congestion and subsequent hospitalisation, according to the study's principal investigator Dr. Jasper Brugts of Erasmus University Medical Centre in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. In MONITOR-HF, medical professionals established a haemodynamic monitoring target that allowed them to offer individualised treatments like diuretics and other drugs.

Several questions remained after two previous trials of pulmonary artery pressure monitoring in patients with chronic heart failure in North America. The CHAMPION trial, published in 2011, showed a positive result in patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) class III heart failure, an average ejection fraction of 30%, a previous heart failure hospitalisation, and relatively low levels of background guideline-directed medical therapy.2 GUIDE-HF, published in 2021, had a neutral result in the overall analysis which may have been related to enrolling a broader and lower-risk population,3 or modification by COVID-19. A pre-specified subgroup analysis limited to follow-up preceding the COVID-19 pandemic yielded a positive result.

Heart failure guidelines state that pulmonary artery pressure monitoring has uncertain value but may be considered (level IIb);4,5 uptake in Europe is therefore marginal. European data were needed comparing pulmonary artery pressure monitoring to the standard of care with high levels of background medical therapy. MONITOR-HF tested the effect of haemodynamic monitoring on quality of life and heart failure hospitalisations against contemporary standards of care in the Netherlands.6

The trial enrolled 348 patients from 25 centres in the Netherlands. Patients had chronic heart failure, any ejection fraction, NYHA class III symptoms and a previous heart failure hospitalisation or urgent visit requiring intravenous diuretics in the past 12 months. The average age was 69 years, 25 per cent were women, and the mean ejection fraction was 30 per cent. Participants were randomly allocated 1:1 to pulmonary artery pressure monitoring on top of usual care or usual care alone (including access to regular lab measurements such as natriuretic peptides and yearly echocardiography). All patients were followed up for at least 12 months. The average duration of follow-up was 18 months and the maximum was 48 months.

Patients in the monitoring group had a small, wireless, battery-free sensor implanted into the pulmonary artery via the femoral vein.7 A pressure measurement was taken every morning in about 18 seconds and readings were sent to a secure website. Physicians accessed the data and set a target pressure for each patient which would indicate the need to review drug treatment.

The primary endpoint was the change in quality of life measured by the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) at 12 months and the secondary endpoint was the number of heart failure hospitalisations and/or urgent visits requiring intravenous diuretics during follow-up.

At 12 months, the average change in the KCCQ overall summary score was +7 points in the monitoring group and -0.2 points in the usual care group, yielding a mean difference between groups of 7.1 points in favour of monitoring (p=0.013). During a mean follow-up of 1.8 years, there were 117 heart failure hospitalisations or urgent visits in the monitoring group and 212 in the usual care group, which represents a 44 per cent reduction with monitoring (hazard ratio 0.56; 95 per cent confidence interval 0.38-0.84; p

