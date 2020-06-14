Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Health News | Study Reveals Fecal Transplant as Promising Treatment for Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 11:12 AM IST
A+
A-
Health News | Study Reveals Fecal Transplant as Promising Treatment for Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): A team of researchers found fecal transplants or stool transplant as a promising treatment for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

The research study comes from Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University and has been published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

Also Read | World Blood Donor Day 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rahul Dravid, Jackie Chan and Other Celebrity Blood Donors Who Take Up the Noble Act.

It found that fecal transplants in patients with NAFLD result in a reduction in how easily pathogens and other unwanted molecules pass through the human gut and into circulation, known as intestinal permeability. The results could have implications for the treatment of numerous conditions including metabolic syndrome and autoimmune diseases.

"Intestinal permeability plays a role in the development of metabolic syndrome which is a major cause of coronary and cerebrovascular disease. It has also been associated with autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis (MS), rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus, and type 1 diabetes," explained Dr. Michael Silverman, Associate Scientist at Lawson and Professor at Western's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry.

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine: AstraZeneca Awarded Deal to Supply Europe With 400 Million Doses by 2020-End.

Many NAFLD patients have increased intestinal permeability which triggers inflammation, increased fat in the liver, insulin resistance, and elevated levels of triglycerides in the blood. The human microbiome - the diverse collection of microbes in our body - is thought to play a role. Previous studies have shown differences between the gut microbiome of NAFLD patients compared to healthy individuals.

"Our team wondered whether we could change the gut microbiome of NAFLD patients to reduce intestinal permeability," said Dr. Jeremy Burton, Lawson Scientist and Associate Professor at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry.The trial included 21 NAFLD patients from the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph's Health Care London.Patients were randomized to receive a fecal transplant using stool from a healthy donor or a placebo (the patient's own stool). Fecal material was delivered to the small intestine using endoscopy. Patients were followed for six months to assess changes to their gut microbiome, intestinal permeability, percentage of liver fat, and insulin resistance.

While the researchers found no changes in the percentage of liver fat or insulin resistance, they observed a significant reduction in intestinal permeability in those patients who had elevated intestinal permeability at the study's start (seven patients in total). They also observed changes to the gut microbiome in all patients who received a fecal transplant from a healthy donor.

"Our study demonstrates that intestinal permeability can be improved through fecal transplant from a healthy donor," said Dr. Laura Craven, a recent PhD graduate from Schulich Medicine & Dentistry and first author on the published study.

"This suggests that fecal transplant could be used as an early intervention in the treatment of NAFLD to reduce intestinal permeability and prevent inflammation," Craven added.

"Our findings have implications for other conditions too. Changing the gut microbiome could hold promise in preventing and treating metabolic syndrome and autoimmune diseases associated with increased gut permeability," said Dr. Silverman, who is also Chair/Chief of Infectious Diseases at Western, LHSC and St. Joseph's. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
autoimmune diseases Jeremy Burton lawson health research institute London Health Sciences Centre Scientist at Lawson St. Joseph the American Journal treatment of numerous conditions including metabolic syndrome United States Washington D.C.
You might also like
Flag Day 2020: Do You Know What Does the 50 Stars in the American Flag Represent? Know Interesting Facts About the National Flag of the United States
Viral

Flag Day 2020: Do You Know What Does the 50 Stars in the American Flag Represent? Know Interesting Facts About the National Flag of the United States
Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President
World

Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President
Startup Nation: Why the US Is the Favorite Startup Country in the World
News

Startup Nation: Why the US Is the Favorite Startup Country in the World
Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag
Festivals & Events

Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag
Coronavirus Vaccine: Study on Mouse Finds Moderna Doses to be Effective With No Major Side-Effects
World

Coronavirus Vaccine: Study on Mouse Finds Moderna Doses to be Effective With No Major Side-Effects
Virginia Fuchs Claims Sex With Boyfriend Responsible for Failed Drug Test, US Boxer Gets Away With Four-Year Ban
Sports

Virginia Fuchs Claims Sex With Boyfriend Responsible for Failed Drug Test, US Boxer Gets Away With Four-Year Ban
Chrissy Teigen Finally Gets Her Breast Implants Removed BUT It Is the 'Boobies Out' Handmade Card from Baby Luna That Is Winning Hearts On Instagram
Viral

Chrissy Teigen Finally Gets Her Breast Implants Removed BUT It Is the 'Boobies Out' Handmade Card from Baby Luna That Is Winning Hearts On Instagram
Juneteenth 2020 Date And Significance: Know About Emancipation Proclamation And History of Day That Marks 'Freedom Day' for Enslaved African Americans in the US
Festivals & Events

Juneteenth 2020 Date And Significance: Know About Emancipation Proclamation And History of Day That Marks 'Freedom Day' for Enslaved African Americans in the US
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement