Washington [US], June 13 (ANI): Researchers found people who follow global Cancer Prevention Recommendations are less likely to develop the disease.

Newcastle University experts examined evidence from people who followed the 2018 World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) and American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) lifestyle recommendations.

The findings, published today in Cancer, show that living a healthier lifestyle, such as maintaining healthy body weight and eating less red meat and processed meats like bacon, can help prevent several types of cancer.

Approximately 40 per cent of all cancers are linked with modifiable lifestyle factors - such as physical inactivity, tobacco use, living with obesity, a poor diet, and alcohol intake, suggesting many cases are preventable.

Scientists found that each 1-point increment in a score used to assess adherence to these Cancer Prevention Recommendations resulted in a 12% lower risk of bowel cancer, 11% reduction in risk of breast cancer, and 8% lower chance of lung cancer.

Dr Fiona Malcomson, Lecturer in Human Nutrition at Newcastle University's Human Nutrition and Exercise Research Centre, is a co-author of the study.

She said: "This is the first study to review the evidence to date on the impact of following the latest version of the World Cancer Research Fund and American Institute for Cancer Research Cancer Prevention Recommendations and the risk of developing cancer.

"Our findings are exciting as they provide further evidence of some of the best ways to reduce the risk of cancer, in particular breast, bowel, and lung cancers.

"By following these recommendations, people may reduce their risk of certain cancers, and we would recommend that people adhere to them as closely as possible.

"The evidence for the effects of lifestyle factors is stronger for certain cancers. For example, eating a lot of red and processed meat increases the risk of bowel cancer, and drinking alcohol can raise your risk of cancers such as breast, bowel, and oesophageal."

However, there are other non-modifiable factors, such as a family history of cancer, and environmental exposures that can also affect people's risk of developing the disease.

Scientists carried out a systematic review and meta-analysis of 18 published studies which investigated associations between adhering to the 2018 recommendations and the incidence of different cancers.

The recommendations are:

be a healthy weight be physically active eat a diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and beanslimit "fast foods" and other processed foods high in fat, starches, or sugars limit consumption of red meat and processed meat limit consumption of sugary sweetened drinks limit alcohol consumption do not use supplements for cancer prevention for mothers, breastfeed your baby, if you can after a cancer diagnosis: follow the WCRF/AICR Recommendations, if you can

The WCRF/AICR Cancer Prevention Recommendations are the conclusions of an independent panel of experts - they represent a package of healthy lifestyle choices which, together, can impact on people's likelihood of developing cancer. (ANI)

