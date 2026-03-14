Washington DC [US], March 14 (ANI): Researchers find in a study that two types of colon polyps can raise bowel cancer risk fivefold. These two polyp types may represent separate cancer pathways that can occur at the same time. Nearly half of patients with serrated polyps also had adenomas, making this high-risk combination more common than expected.

The results emphasise the importance of early detection and regular colonoscopy monitoring. Researchers from Flinders University and Flinders Medical Centre have identified an important connection between two common types of bowel polyps and a greater risk of cancer.

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Their findings appear in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology (CGH). Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is a major health concern.

In Australia, it ranks as the second leading cause of cancer death and the fourth most frequently diagnosed cancer.

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Many colorectal cancers begin as polyps, which are growths that develop on the inner lining of the bowel. These growths are usually benign and cause no immediate harm.

However, two specific types of polyps, adenomas and serrated polyps, have the potential to develop into cancer over time.

Colonoscopy Study Reveals Fivefold Increase in Risk

To better understand this risk, researchers reviewed more than 8,400 colonoscopy records. The analysis showed that people who had both adenomas and serrated polyps faced a much higher likelihood of developing advanced precancerous changes.

In fact, the risk was up to five times greater compared with people who had only one type of polyp.

"Polyps are common and usually harmless, but when both types appear together -- what we call synchronous lesions -- the risk of serious bowel disease or cancer rises sharply," says Dr Molla Wassie, lead author and researcher at the FHMRI Bowel Health Service.

The researchers also found that this combination may be more widespread than previously believed. Nearly half of the patients who had serrated polyps were also found to have adenomas.

Separate Cancer Pathways May Occur at the Same Time

"This is one of the largest studies of its kind," says Dr. Wassie. "Our findings support growing international evidence that these two types of polyps may represent separate cancer pathways that can be active at the same time -- making early detection and regular monitoring even more important," added Dr Wassie.

The study also suggests that serrated polyps may develop into cancer more quickly than adenomas. This highlights the importance of screening strategies and follow up colonoscopy schedules that reflect differences between polyp types.

Why Regular Colonoscopy Screening Matters

"Polyps become more common as we age, but the key is catching and removing them early. If you've had both types of polyps, it's especially important to stay on top of your colonoscopy schedule," said Dr Wassie.

People over age 45 or those with a family history of bowel disease are encouraged to speak with their GP or visit the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program to learn about available screening options. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)