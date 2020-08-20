New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): In a unique synthesis between technology and care, a study observes that integrated or 'collaborative' care model delivered in diabetes clinics can lower depressive symptoms and improve cardiometabolic health.

The model studied on 400 patients with diabetes and moderate-to-severe depressive symptoms attending four diverse diabetes clinics in India over a two-year period brings out a positive and major improvement in the group receiving an integrated approach.

Also Read | Zucchini Health Benefits: From Weight Loss to Healthy Heart, Here Are Five Reasons to Eat This Vegetable.

The technology component combined an electronic case record form with decision support software (which provided algorithm-based recommendations for the management of glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol and depression).

Researchers note that improvements were more pronounced in patients with the worst parameters.

Also Read | Liquor Sale in Delhi: Delhi Govt Tells Excise Department to Allow Alcohol Sale in Restaurants, Hotels to Licence Holders.

While speaking with ANI, Professor Nikhil Tandon, Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, AIIMS, New Delhi highlighted, "depression needs to be managed not only because it impacts on patient's life but as the study is also demonstrating that by managing depression we are also improving the treatment of the primary disorder."

Generally observed a reluctance from the patient's side to see a mental health professional (mostly due to social stigma) the study offered an added care.

"In the model we sought, received and implemented psychiatrist advice without the need for a patient to make a visit to the Psychiatrist," Dr Tandon said.

The results also report that the observed benefits wane on discontinuing the intervention, implying the need for continued support for blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

The major constrain is, however, to coordinate the study of this size across the country and to able to ensure that patients do follow up on a regular basis.

The study is conducted by diabetes researchers from India, in collaboration with Emory University, Atlanta and the University of Washington.

In AIIMS, the study was jointly conducted by the Department of Psychiatry and Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)