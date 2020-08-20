New Delhi, August 20: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday directed the excise department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in restaurants and clubs by licensees in the national capital. The new directions have been issued after considering the revenue implications amid COVID-19.

Issuing the notification, the office of the Deputy Chief Minister said, "Under the unlock guidelines, the Delhi Government has allowed operation of restaurants subjects to social distancing norms. In the Disaster management Authority meeting held on 19/08/2020, the Government has also allowed the opening of hotels. Bars will remain closed under the provisions of unlocking guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs." Liquor Sale in Tamil Nadu: State Govt Allows TASMAC Outlets to Operate in Chennai Metropolitan Area from Monday, Tipplers Ordered to Follow COVID-19 Guidelines.

Adding on, the notification said, "Considering the revenue implications, Excise Department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms, considering the revenue implications."

Here's the Delhi government's notification:

Delhi Government directs Excise Department to "issue necessary permission for service of liquor in restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms, considering the revenue implications." pic.twitter.com/4j5D8b9RBD — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Approved reopening of hotels and weekly markets in Delhi. The order was issued after reopening of hotels and weekly markets in Delhi. However, it has been clearly mentioned that social distancing norms have to be maintained by the bars and restaurants and clubs.

