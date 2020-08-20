Vegetables and fruits are an essential part of our diet. Irrespective of whether you are a vegetarian or not, you should ensure that you include maximum veggies in your diet for good health in the long run. One such essential vegetable is zucchini, which belongs to the gourd family. Zucchini, which is also known as courgette, is part of Cucurbitaceae plant family, alongside melons, spaghetti squash and cucumbers. Let's take a look at zucchini's health benefits. Tinda (Round Gourd) Health Benefits: From Smooth Digestion to Strong Heart, 5 Reasons to Eat This Nutritious Vegetable.

Zucchini is very low in calories, contain zero fat and have high water and fibre content. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 223 g of zucchini comprises of 17 calories, 3 g carbohydrates and fat less than 1 g. It comes along with important micronutrients like vitamin B6, riboflavin, folate, vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium and manganese. That's not all, courgette also consists of antioxidants and phytonutrients which are anti-inflammatory in nature. Zucchini has been used in folk medicine to treat colds, aches, and various health conditions. Bottle Gourd: From Weight Loss to Preventing Stress, Here Are 5 Amazing Health Benefits of Lauki.

Health Benefits of Zucchini

1. Aids in Weight Loss - Zucchini is a fibre-rich vegetable and also contains a good amount of water. It can reduce hunger pangs and help avoid overeating, thereby, aiding weight loss.

2. Smooth Digestion - The best part about zucchini is that it can smoothen the digestive tract effectively due to the presence of soluble and insoluble fibres. Soluble fibres feed the good bacteria in the gut, which improve gut health by producing short-chain fatty acids. Insoluble fibres add bulk to stools and reduce the risk of constipation.

3. Healthy Heart - The presence of fibres, carotenoids and potassium help in lowering blood pressure and cholesterol significantly, which help reduce the risk of heart diseases.

4. Lower Blood Sugar Level - Zucchini is low in carbohydrates and helps lower blood sugar level. Also, as per a study published in the National Institute of Health, the fibre found in zucchini may help increase insulin sensitivity, which can help stabilise blood sugar.

5. Improve Eye Vision - Zucchini consists of manganese, lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamin A and vitamin C, which contribute to healthy vision and can lower the risk of macular degeneration.

Zucchini is a versatile squash which can provide an array of benefits to the body. This vegetable can be eaten raw or cooked. The best way to have zucchini is by including it in your salad plate or blending it in the form of soup.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

