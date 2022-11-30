Washington, November 30: The world commemorates World AIDS Day on December 1 every year. In addition to paying homage to AIDS patients, it is held to demonstrate support for those who are HIV-positive. As the initial international health day, World AIDS Day was created in 1988.

In order to close the gaps and disparities that limit HIV testing, prevention, and access to care, this day also serves as a call to action for people to band together globally. World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022 Date, History & Significance: Is HIV Manageable? Everything You Need To Know.

Each year, UN-affiliated organizations, governments, and civil society organizations join together to promote campaigns based on certain HIV-related topics. The significance of this day and the year's topic should, therefore, be understood. World AIDS Day 2022 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Prevention and Control of HIV.

World AIDS Day 2022: HistoryIn 1987, the idea of World AIDS Day was introduced. This day is observed to promote communication about AIDS and HIV amongst local and state governments, international organizations, and private citizens.

James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter, two public information officials at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, came up with it. It has been coordinated and promoted by UNAIDS (the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS) since 1996. Then, on November 30, 2017, President Donald Trump proclaimed December 1 to be World Aids Day.

World AIDS Day 2022: ThemeThe theme for World AIDS Day this year is "Equalize." It implies that everyone should try to end the injustices that, in the opinion of UNAIDS, are impeding the effort to eradicate AIDS. The subject chosen for this year is the most recent in a long line of concerns.

World AIDS Day 2022: SignificanceBy the end of 2021, there were over 38.4 million HIV-positive individuals worldwide, with 25.6 million of those individuals living in the WHO African Region. Over 4,139 people in the UK receive an HIV diagnosis each year, and stigma and prejudice are still commonplace for many of those who live with the disease.

World AIDS Day is significant because it serves as a reminder to the public and the government that the issue is a serious one that demands immediate funding, education, eradication of discrimination, and better educational opportunities.

