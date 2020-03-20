Here Until the Game Ends, Promises Nagpur Police as City Fights COVID-19

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): As the state of Maharashtra has been put under an extensive lockdown due to the mounting number of COVID-19 cases, the Nagpur City Police promises to be there till the menace ends in a unique style.The outbreak which has forced countless people to work from the confines of their homes hasn't managed to deter the Nagpur police officers from turning up at their workplace.This became clearly evident when the police department posted a Twitter picture on Friday which showed the uniform-clad officials in face masks diligently "working from police station".The caption of the Tweet read: "Jab tak yeh khel khatam nahi hota, apun idharich hai" (until the game ends, we'll stay here). "#WorkingFromPoliceStation #NagpurPolice #AlwaysThere4U".The image also came with the words "sacred duty" written over it. The post garnered appreciative and supportive comments from several Twitter users.The state of Maharashtra has till now registered in excess of 50 COVID-19 cases along with one casualty. (ANI)

