Higher Testing Behind Rise in Numbers;trains for Guest Workers in a Week: TN CM Palaniswami

Chennai, May 5 (PTI): A day after Tamil Nadu saw its biggest single day surge of over 500 cases, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday asserted that the rise is due to higher testing and assured migrant workers that the government would arrange trains in a week for those wishing to return to their home states.

"Daily about 12,000 people are being tested and only due to such a high number of tests is the number of those turning positive also on the rise," he said.

The Chief Minister said only Tamil Nadu has as high as 50 labs for conducting COVID-19 tests and added that the number of people being test has also been increased.

Hence, the public need not fear over more people testing positive as anti-COVID-19 initiatives were being pursued on all fronts, he said.

On guest workers, he said in a week, government would arrange trainsfor those desiring to go back their home states.

Since work has resumedfollowing easing of curbs, those who wished to stay back may do so, he said.

In the biggest single-day surge in the state so far, Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 527 new COVID-19 cases, a large number of them linked to the Koyambedu market here, taking the tally to 3,550. PTI

