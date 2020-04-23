Himachal: Kinnaur Cong MLA Accuses Policeman of Extortion, Probe Ordered

Shimla, Apr 23 (PTI) A Himachal Congress MLA has accused a head constable of extorting money from some Kinnaur youths amid the coronavirus curfew.

The Kinnaur police has initiated an inquiry into the matter after one of the youths' brother submitted a written complaint in this regard.

Kinnaur's Bhawa Nagar DSP Raju told PTI that he has been asked by Superintendent of Police (SP) Saju Ram Rana to hold a fact-finding inquiry.

"I have initiated the probe and recording statements of the concerned parties," he added.

Kinnaur Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi told PTI that some youths, including Sachin and Sahil, from Katgaon village in Nichar tehsil had come to know that a salesman of a local liquor vend was providing booze despite the lockdown.

They contacted him over the phone on April 16 to get liquor.

The salesman called them near the vend, where they entered into an altercation with him, the MLA added.

At this, the salesman called head constable Ravi, posted at the Katgaon police post, he said.

The MLA alleged that the head constable sought a bribe from the youths and threatened to implicate them in a robbery case if they refused to do so.

Sachin transferred Rs 60,000 into the account provided by the head constable, the MLA alleged.

Sachin's brother Robin on Thursday submitted a written complaint to the Bhawa Nagar police station.

The Bhawa Nagar DSP said he will be able to say anything on the matter only after the completion of the inquiry.

