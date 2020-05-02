Hindu Rao Hospital Doctor Tests Coronavirus Positive

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) A doctor of the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

Two nurses of the hospital have tested positive for the disease in the last one week. After the first nurse tested positive last Saturday, samples of 78 other staffers, including the doctor, were sent for testing. Reports of 11 staffers are awaited, they said.

The doctor has no symptoms and is under home isolation, an official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said.

The largest municipal hospital run by the NDMC was closed on Saturday after the first nurse had tested positive.

Both the nurses had five common contacts, the official said.

Services in emergency wards, including a flu clinic and three OPDs at the civic body-run hospital, were resumed from Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)