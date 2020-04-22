HMD Global Ropes in Former PayPal CMO Stephen Taylor to Lead Marketing

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) HMD Global, which sells Nokia brand of mobile phones, on Wednesday said it has appointed Stephen Taylor as its chief marketing officer.

At HMD Global, Taylor will be responsible for the overall marketing strategy and execution for the entire portfolio of Nokia phones and will report to Florian Seiche, Chief Executive Officer, a statement said.

Taylor brings with him almost 30 years of experience in sales and marketing across some of the world's best-known brands including PayPal and Samsung, it added.

"As we continue to focus on digital-first marketing strategies, it's crucial we attract and retain talent with an appreciation for future-proofing our business. I believe Stephen's wealth of experience, leadership skills and collaborative approach will help us to not only deliver more impactful campaigns, but to also broaden our community and impact on social media," HMD Global Chief Executive Officer Florian Seiche said.

Prior to HMD Global, Taylor was CMO (Europe, Middle East and Africa) at PayPal where he drove a complete revamp of the company's digital marketing capabilities. He has also worked with Samsung Electronics, The Gillette Company and Procter & Gamble.

Taylor joins HMD Global following the announcement of three new Nokia smartphones, including the first 5G Nokia smartphone, the Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5310.

