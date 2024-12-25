New Delhi, December 25: The team from NR-II, Crime Branch, Delhi, busted a honey trap racket and arrested three individuals for impersonating police officers and extorting money from innocent victims. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Neeraj Tyagi (42), also known as Dheeraj or Dheeru; Ashish Mathur (31); and Deepak (30), also known as Sajan. Neeraj and Deepak were wanted in a honey trap case at PS Bindapur, Dwarka District, Delhi.

A Delhi Police uniform of Head Constable rank was also recovered from Ashish Mathur. Three fake Delhi Police ID cards, one for each accused, were recovered, the police added. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is tasked with maintaining both covert and overt surveillance over criminals involved in serious crimes such as murder, dacoity, extortion, and violations of the Arms Act, while also gathering information on crime and criminals. Three Fake Policemen Arrested for Extorting Money Through Honey Trap in Delhi.

On Tuesday, SI Yogesh Dahiya received a tip-off regarding the movement of gang members involved in the honey trap racket. The team set up a trap near Budh Vihar Nala, Main Kanjhawala Road, Delhi, where a Hyundai i-20 car arrived. Upon checking the vehicle, the three individuals were found inside. When questioned, all three claimed to be members of the Delhi Police. A Delhi Police Head Constable uniform was also found in the car, and the accused displayed their fake Delhi Police identity cards. The Crime Branch team grew suspicious and invited them to their office. The accused attempted to flee, but were quickly apprehended by the team. Karnataka: BJP MLA Munirathna Naidu Arrested in Rape, Honey Trap Case by Kaggalipura Police After He Came Out on Bail.

Initially, the accused tried to mislead the Crime Branch team, but after sustained interrogation, all three confessed to their involvement in the criminal activities.

