Hope Centre Takes Care of Concerns of Engineers, Power Grids: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the concerns of power grids and engineers too are being taken care of by the Central government in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to switch off lights for nine minutes from 9 pm on April 5."At a time when the country is expressing oneness in the fight against coronavirus, I hope the Central government is taking care of the concerns of power grids and engineers too...so that there is no obstacle in electricity supply during the crisis," her tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.Prime Minister Modi in a video message on Friday appealed to the citizens challenge together the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis and take their resolve to defeat it.He has appealed to the people to turn off lights in their homes at 9 pm on Sunday and stand at doors or in balconies and light candles or diyas or use torches or mobile flashlights for nine minutes. (ANI)

