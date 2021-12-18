Superstar Hrithik Roshan was spotted joining the 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' team to celebrate the movie's success at an intimate dinner party. To relish the film's success, producer Pragya Kapoor hosted a get-together in Mumbai which was joined by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, stars of the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. Producer Bhushan Kumar and superstar Hrithik Roshan also joined the celebration. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor’s Refreshing Romantic Drama Receives Positive Response From Critics!

For the unversed, Hrithik recently took to social media and hailed the movie as one of the best films he has ever watched. The actor also complimented the force behind the project, Abhishek Kapoor, and called him a director with "an incredible sense of commercial entertainment." Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movie Review: Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Convention-Breaking Love Story Deserves Your Attention (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Viral Pics Below:

Everybody chose a black-themed ensemble for the party. Pragya Kapoor opted for an abstract print dress, while Vaani Kapoor chose a black body-hugging dress. Meanwhile, the boys kept it casual in black. The movie is a modern-day love story that features Ayushmann portraying the role of a cross-functional athlete, while Vaani essays the role of a transgender character. 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', which was released on December 10, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series in collaboration with Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)