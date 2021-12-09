The early reviews of Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor- starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is out! The reviews from the critics show that the film is winning hearts already with it's refreshing story line. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the synopsis of the movie reads, "Manu, a bodybuilder from Chandigarh falls in love with Maanvi, a Zumba teacher. All seems well until a shocking revelation causes turmoil in their love story." The film has been tagged as refreshing, good, beautiful and matured, etc. The movie is slated to release on theatres on December 10, 2021. The positive reviews hints that the movie will run quite good in the box office. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor’s Film.

#OneWordReview...#ChandigarhKareAashiqui: REFRESHING. Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐⭐️ Bold. Refreshingly different. Progressive cinema… #CKA enlightens and entertains… Pushes the envelope, defies the stereotype and drives home a pertinent message… WATCH IT! #ChandigarhKareAashiquiReview pic.twitter.com/sjIdTc70W9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2021

#ChandigarhKareAashiqi is the film of the year.Great message on acceptance, sparkling performances by the lead and hugely engaging.A master piece. 4.5 stars — SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) December 8, 2021

Times Of India: "Love stories are love stories after all. Mostly, boy-meets-girl, some romance, mush-gush, conflict, makeup or breakup, and end of the story. Well here, boy does meet girl, too, but she has a past (not the cliché affair, marriage, child out of wedlock or criminal history), that becomes hard for Manu, with all his machismo, to bear. Without giving away much (Story Idea credited to Simran Sahni), let’s say that Maanvi has courageously battled all odds, and ‘transformed’ into a new person, someone she has always pined to be. While she feels liberated and is proud of her new identity, and one that’s true to her real self, will society and her family embrace her choice and accept her for what they call, ‘not normal’ in their very normal world."

BollywoodLife: "Barring a gimmicky climax and a conveniently rushed conclusion, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, is like a breath of fresh air, easily Bollywood's most progressive, evolved, and informative mainstream movie on the LGBTQ+ community sans any preachiness whatsoever, with a vastly improved Vaani Kapoor, and reliable as ever Ayushmann Khurrana heading the show."

