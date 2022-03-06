Seems like actor Saba Azad has been getting along well with her rumoured beau Hrithik Roshan's family. The 31-year-old actor recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle which has received love from Hrithik's cousin sister Pashmina Roshan and niece Suranika Roshan. Hrithik Roshan's Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad Gets Pampered With Home-Cooked Food from Actor's Family.

Saba dug out a picture of her character as Mrs Homi Bhabha from 'Rocket Boys', which is currently streaming on SonyLiv. The actor looked like a timeless beauty in the all smiles snap shared by her. "Ms Parwana Irani. Circa 1942," Saba captioned the picture. While Pashmina commented, "Uffffff," alongside a red heart emoticon, Suranika wrote, "stop it!!!!!" with a heart-eyes and a fire emoticon in the comments section.

Earlier, Saba got treated with home-cooked food by the Roshan family. She had also joined Roshans for a lunch earlier. Hrithik's uncle, Rajesh Roshan, shared the family photo on Instagram that featured Saba with family members, including Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, among others. Hrithik Roshan Holds Rumoured GF Saba Azad’s Hand in Public As They Get Clicked for a Dinner Date (Watch Video).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Recently, the 'War' actor himself gave a shout-out to Saba ahead of her gig in Pune. It was the first time that 'Bang Bang' actor has shared a post for Saba amid rumours of them dating. Talking about the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023.

