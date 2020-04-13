Hyderabad-based TWorks Collaborates with Innovators to Help Country Combat COVID-19 Crisis

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI): Telangana government's hardware incubator and prototyping lab TWorks has started collaborating with innovators from across the country to meet the surge in demand for essential medical equipment needed to combat the COVID-19 crisis."TWorks has enabled Butterfly EduFields to make aerosol boxes, protective equipment to aid the frontline healthcare providers involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients," Sujai Karampuri, CEO TWorks said, according to a press release.The device covers the virus-infected patient and allows physicians to perform procedures through cutouts helping them to protect themselves while performing their duties.Two companies in Hyderabad have now manufactured and supplied over 40 boxes to various hospitals with over another 100 in the pipeline.Sujai further said: "To help meet the demand for PPE and other products used to battle COVID-19, TWorks is collaborating with the community and third parties on multiple projects at multiple fronts. We are open towards working with many more individuals and organisations to combat this disease."He further said that being a government entity enables TWorks to help entrepreneurs and industry take up such activities on a war-footing, facilitating collaboration even during the lockdown.With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At present, there are 7409 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)