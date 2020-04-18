Hyderabad: Case Against 3 Persons Including 2 Chinese for Violating Lockdown

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18 (ANI): A case was registered against three women, including two Chinese students for violating the lockdown here on Thursday. PV Padmaja, DCP, Balanagar said, "On Thursday, at Sanathnagar check-post police personnel intercepted a car in which three women were found travelling from Sanathnagar to Kukatpally after 6 pm.""Two were Chinese students and one was from Nagaland," the DCP said."They have been booked for violating the lockdown norms and the car has been seized," the DCP added. (ANI)

