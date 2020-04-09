ICCR Celebrates 70th Foundation Day

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) celebrated its 70th Foundation Day on Thursday.However, the grand celebrations planned earlier have been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus outbreak.ICCR President Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on the occasion that Indian philosophy's message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has become more relevant as the global community is facing an unprecedented challenge. "ICCR is all about cultivating an enlightened understanding of Indian culture and when the entire global community is facing an unprecedented challenge, feeling lonely and disconnected, the message of Indian philosophy i.e. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or the world is a family has become more relevant than any time in the past," he said, according to an official release. "Even in this lockdown situation, ICCR is conducting e-tutorials in Yoga, classical dances and even Hindi and Sanskrit. We are working with a 'show must go on spirit'," he added. External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar congratulated ICCR on its foundation day. "70 years of taking India to the world. Congratulate ICCR_Delhi on its 70th Foundation Day. The essence of Indian Council of Cultural Relations - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the world is one family- is more relevant than ever today," he said in a tweet.ICCR was founded in 1950 by India's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Aza with the objective of fostering and strengthening cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and the world, and to promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)