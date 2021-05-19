Universal's upcoming adventure thriller Beast starring Idris Elba has finally got a release date. The film, directed by Baltasar Kormakur, will hit theatres on August 19, 2022. As per Variety, Elba will star as the father of two teenage girls who find themselves being hunted by a massive rogue lion in South Africa.

'Beast' is produced by the prolific Will Packer and James Lopez, president of Will Packer Productions. Idris Elba Looks Up to the Sky and Says ‘Gimme Five for Peace’ Amid Israel-Palestine Conflict and COVID-19 Crisis.

The film is executive produced by Jaime Primak Sullivan and Bernard Bellew. Based on an original idea by Jaime Primak-Sullivan, the script was written by Ryan Engle, who worked on the Dwayne Johnson movie 'Rampage'. Known for his visceral filmmaking, Kormakur's movie credits include 'Everest', '2 Guns' and 'Contraband'. Idris Elba Is Banned from Boxing by Mother and Wife for This Reason.

Elba, who was last seen in James Gunn's DC movie 'The Suicide Squad', also has 'The Harder They Fall', 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' and 'Luther' in the pipeline. (ANI)

